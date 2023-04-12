A Royal Insider Offered This Firm Take on Those Rumors About a Prince William & Rose Hanbury Affair

Prince William can’t seem to escape the never-proven rumor that he had an affair with Kate Middleton’s friend, Rose Hanbury. But Hanbury will likely attend King Charles III’s coronation because her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley is the monarch’s Lord-in-Waiting, and her son, Oliver, will be joining Prince George as one of the pages. Will that make for an awkward situation for Kate Middleton even if the tea isn’t true? One royal insider is setting the record straight.

“There has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown, and they will be there,” a source told The Daily Beast. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether Rose is on the invite list, but a close friend called it “unimaginable” not to have her there. Plus, David’s new role means that “he will be present at all important state and royal occasions and can even stand in for the king at diplomatic events,” so the two families will be seeing a lot of each other in the future.

The affair gossip goes back to 2019 when it was reported that Kate and Rose had a falling out and the Princess of Wales saw her as a “rural rival” amongst their set of country friends near Anmer Hall, per The Sun. Kate reportedly requested that Rose be “phased out” of their elite circle. UK journalist Giles Coren flamed the flames even more by tweeting, “Yes, it is an affair. I haven’t read the piece but I know about the affair. Everyone knows about the affair, darling.” (That tweet was swiftly deleted.)

While royal watchers may never get to the heart of the story about a possible feud or affair, the coronation will be a symbol that there’s nothing to see here — both sides will be represented and presenting a united front on King Charles’ historic day.

