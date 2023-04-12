Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Being Called Royal Fashion Disruptors for Breaking Traditional Protocols

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, there were very specific royal fashion protocols for everyone to follow, especially for the women. But over her 70-year reign, styles changed, and it was time for some of those rules to disappear, or at least loosened to give the palace a less formal, but more relatable, feel. Royal watchers are now calling Kate Middleton and Prince William fashion disruptors for changing the way the monarchy presents itself.

From color coordination to the “charmingly traditional” snapshots with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, The Guardian is pointing out that the Prince and Princess of Wales aim for “aspirational” vibes through their clothing. They credit William’s environmental stance and budget-conscious ways for encouraging Kate’s “high-low approach to fashion.” It’s all about mixing a designer label with affordable staples in her wardrobe.

Not everyone is a fan of the royal family updating the protocols, though. Kate was criticized just this week by many traditional fans who were shocked by her crimson nail polish, which defied the palace’s favorite shade, Essie’s “Ballet Slippers.” Queen Elizabeth always opted for a soft, pale color, but it feels like an antiquated idea in 2023 — royals should be able to wear any hue they like.

But it’s important in tough economic times for the royal family to adapt to what the country is going through. Kate’s royal rewears have been a priority for her for years, but it’s even more crucial now as King Charles continues to push his “slimmed-down” monarchy narrative. It’s perfectly fine for the Princess of Wales to wear one of her famous coat dresses or gowns again because it’s what any ordinary person would do. However, the unexpected fashion approach from Kate and William is being seen as a revolutionary way for the palace to operate.

