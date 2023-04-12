King Charles III’s Latest Attempt to Modernize the Firm Shows He’s Willing to Go Completely Outside His Comfort Zone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With King Charles III’s coronation merely weeks away, royal onlookers already see the changes Charles promised to enact with the British royal family. With his reign, Charles is all about modernizing the firm, and his latest business move shows he’s willing to go outside his comfort zone to make this happen.

Per Express, Charles has released a new emoji to mark his upcoming coronation: a 17th-century jeweled St Edward’s Crown. The emoji was released on April 9, and will be available until after the coronation.

While this is the first time Charles has done something like this under his reign, this isn’t the first time the British royal family has dabbled in the world of emojis. Back in the summer of 2022, the palace released a corgi emoji in honor of the late-Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Now, along with this bout of technological marketing, Charles has been all about modernizing and slimming down the monarchy, especially after his coronation. As a part of this change, Charles is reportedly reduced the monarchy to seven key players, including himself, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

