Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Standing Firm on Whether or Not She & Tristan Thompson Will Reconcile

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your eyes have been glued to the news like ours have been, then chances are you’ve noticed how close Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have gotten; again. If whiplash were a relationship, it’d be this one. Listen, things happen, and relationships can be non-linear, but fans and friends alike have been wanting to know: will this controversial relationship be on the road to reconciliation again?

It seems that one of the two allegedly wants them back together, and it’s not Kardashian. An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again” and is “doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family.”

Going off of this, sources told Radar Online that while Thompson allegedly wants another chance, the Strong Looks Better Naked author is not open to reconciling with him.

Now, she and Thompson dated on and off again for around five years, from 2016 to 2021. They welcomed their daughter True in April 2018 and later a son in Aug. 2022. They separated for good in 2021, with word breaking out soon after that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian and welcomed a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Then the two shocked the world when they announced in July 2022 they were expecting a baby boy via surrogacy, and they welcomed him into the world within the same month. Since then, they have worked to co-parent their two children, and even made a joint appearance for True’s birthday.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who share a famous ex.

