Fans Are Convinced Prince William’s Latest Fashion Choice Was a Subtle Nod to Prince Harry

This past weekend, many noticed that Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all together for Easter Sunday, making it the first time the family of five has arrived together for Easter. Now, we were all loving their matching blue attire, and the bold accessory Kate decided to play around with, but there’s one fashion detail almost everyone missed, and it has everything to do with William and his brother Prince Harry.

Many fans on Twitter realized the Prince of Wales appeared to be wearing black shoes with a “W” initial engraved into the soles. You may be wondering to yourself: “What does that have to do with Harry? It’s not like it’s his initials!” Well, Harry actually has the same shoes, but with his initial “H” on the soles.

John Lobb created both of the shoes for the brothers (however, some noted that Crockett Jones could’ve made them as well!) Because William wore the shoes that no doubt remind him of his estranged brother, it’s possible it’s a sweet nod to Harry, showing he’s on his mind.

“William and Harry are similar in shoe size, so I think this is his way of making sure he’s wearing the right shoes. It’s quite sweet, really,” a source told the Telegraph.

