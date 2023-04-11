Heidi Klum Proved Her Spark With Husband Tom Kaulitz Is Raging With the Steamiest PDA Shot

Heidi Klum has said that she believes she and husband Tom Kaulitz are soulmates, and from her latest steamy Instagram photo, we agree. The head-over-heels-in-love couple shared a loving PDA snapshot from a romantic tropical location.

The dynamic duo stood on a balcony with palm trees and the ocean in the background the surely stirred up a few affectionate feelings. Klum wore black bikini bottoms and a black t-shirt as she tightly wrapped her arms around the Tokio Hotel guitarist’s neck. He held on tightly as they enveloped each other with a passionate kiss.

Despite their age difference — she’s 49 and he’s 33 — Klum believes that the third time is the charm when it comes to her marriages. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well,” she told E! News in 2022. “I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.” They just feel like two kindred spirits together, and she rarely thinks about their 17-year age gap. It seems that the rest of the world keeps reminding her. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself … My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” she told InStyle (via People) about the age difference before they were even engaged. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise.

Klum and Kaulitz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in February with a NSFW look at them in bed — it’s very intimate. She captured her deep emotions in the caption, writing, “Love of my life.” Their love bubble is impenetrable — it’s as if they were the only two people in the world

