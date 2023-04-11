Jennifer Garner Made a Super Rare Comment About What Doesn’t Make Her ‘Feel Good’ After Splitting From Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Divorce is never an easy thing for anyone to go through, but when your ex-spouse is talking about your marriage in the press — it’s even harder. That’s what Jennifer Garner endured with ex Ben Affleck when he blabbed a little too much about his thoughts on their union and she found it hurtful.

Since then, the 13 Going on 30 star told Stellar Magazine that she’s done her best to steer clear of any articles involving Affleck. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she explained. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Ben Affleck is clearing the air about the comment he made which blamed Jennifer Garner for his drinking problem. https://t.co/a0uZjSJ7n0 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 16, 2023

Even though she joked that the Air director is “quite meme-worthy,” she only wants good things for the kids they share, daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, and of course, co-parenting amicably is at the top of her priority list. Affleck got into hot water in 2021 when he told Howard Stern what his life would be like if he stayed married to Garner.

“I’d probably still be drinking,” he said. “It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” Ouch! That was definitely an overshare on Affleck’s part and it probably led to a heated discussion and apology to Garner. We can’t blame her for avoiding any stories about her or her ex.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.