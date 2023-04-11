Elizabeth Hurley Looks Glowingly Confident Modeling This White Bikini From Her Swimwear Line

Summer is right around the corner, and Elizabeth Hurley is already making the most of it!

On April 9, the Bedazzled star shared a series of glowing bikini snapshots on her Instagram. She posted the photos with the caption, “Happy Easter 💗💗💗 #CelestialBikini #elizabethhurleybeach @vakkarumaldives.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Hurley looking sensational as she models a limited-edition white bikini from her brand, looking like a radiant and glowing goddess as she poses for the camera. Then, in the following photo, we see Hurley smiling for the camera as she shows off her toned figure and the chain detailing on the gorgeous bikini.

Truly, she looked so gorgeous (and as sunkissed as can be!)

For those who don’t know, along with being an actress and breast cancer awareness advocate, Hurley is also a business owner. Back in 2005, she founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach, creating multiple types of swimwear and beachwear.

In a previous interview with SheKnows, she talked about how we need to leave ageism behind, and as women, wear whatever makes us feel the most confident with ourselves. “It’s completely absurd if people think they can’t put a bikini on and enjoy being on the beach because people might think their body looks too old,” she said. “I mean, that’s just obscene. It’s a terrible point of view. Women should do whatever the hell they want to do” when it comes to style, she explained, adding, “And damn anybody criticizing them.”

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley:

