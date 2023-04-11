Donald Trump Reportedly Made This Very Specific Plea to Melania Following His Arrest

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Newsletters

Newsletters

Kristyn Burtt
Donald Trump needs some help, and he doesn’t want to do it alone. The presidential candidate has reportedly made a plea to his wife Melania Trump to support him on the campaign trail and through his legal woes. 

A Page Six source said that the couple had “a major talk over the weekend” and the former first lady “agreed to be on board.” That’s a much different story than a People insider is telling, though. They claim that Melania wants to be “left alone” and won’t take part in his 2024 run for president. “Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” the Trump pal told People. “It is not comfortable for her.”

The Page Six story might have some heat because she was spotted dining with her husband at Mar-a-Lago’s annual Easter brunch. They entered the ballroom to a standing ovation and then dined in the center of the room behind a red velvet rope. “She wanted just to be alone with him; that was her request,” the insider added, “The fact it was the two of them alone was a big statement. This was a statement [saying], ‘We are together, I stand by my husband.’”

And the rope was there for a reason, the source explained that while Melania was OK making an Easter appearance, she “didn’t want to have to talk about any of this s**t” with club members. They also noted that daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, later stopped to greet the couple adding fuel to the rumors that they are the new Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner out on the campaign trail. Donald Trump is pulling support from his family where he can because he has a very long legal road ahead of him.

