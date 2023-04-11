Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Marriage Is Reportedly Very Different From What Fans See in Public

Kristyn Burtt
Prince William, Princess Catherine Plus Icon
Prince William, Princess Catherine Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage via Getty Images.
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - MARCH 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have a conch prepared for them during a visit to Abaco on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Abaco was dramatically hit by Hurricane Dorian which saw winds of up to 185mph and left devastation in its wake. Their Royal Highnesses are learning about the impact of the hurricane and see how communities are still being rebuilt more than two years on. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
PORT TALBOT, WALES - FEBRUARY 28: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing on February 28, 2023 in Port Talbot, United Kingdom. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting communities and mental health initiatives in South Wales ahead of St David's Day, which takes place on March 1. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Fight Behind the Scenes
Kate Middleton and Prince William have always done a great job of keeping their cool in public. They share a united front — from their clothing to following royal protocol during their public appearances. However, Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, is saying the dynamic duo is much different behind closed doors.

He says their marriage isn’t “perfect” compared to their curated royal image, both the Prince and Princess of Wales allegedly have strong personalities and sometimes have “terrific rows.” Quinn shared with the Express, “Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they do have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows.” No one should be concerned about their marriage, though, it’s just everyday disagreements that normal couples go through.

“Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control,” Quinn added. He believes they make a great team because they’ve followed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s philosophy of “Never complain, never explain” perfectly. They know exactly what is expected of them as the future King and Queen of England.

“They very rarely complain and when they do it’s always in measured terms,” he noted. Quinn also believes that Kate and William have invited less “scrutiny” from the press because they keep their opinions about the palace to themselves (he’s obviously referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle here), but it’s important to remember they are both on different paths in life. Kate and William’s disagreements behind the scenes make them more relatable as a couple because life can’t always be a perfectly curated moment.

