Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Marriage Is Reportedly Very Different From What Fans See in Public

Kate Middleton and Prince William have always done a great job of keeping their cool in public. They share a united front — from their clothing to following royal protocol during their public appearances. However, Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, is saying the dynamic duo is much different behind closed doors.

He says their marriage isn’t “perfect” compared to their curated royal image, both the Prince and Princess of Wales allegedly have strong personalities and sometimes have “terrific rows.” Quinn shared with the Express, “Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they do have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows.” No one should be concerned about their marriage, though, it’s just everyday disagreements that normal couples go through.

“Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control,” Quinn added. He believes they make a great team because they’ve followed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s philosophy of “Never complain, never explain” perfectly. They know exactly what is expected of them as the future King and Queen of England.

“They very rarely complain and when they do it’s always in measured terms,” he noted. Quinn also believes that Kate and William have invited less “scrutiny” from the press because they keep their opinions about the palace to themselves (he’s obviously referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle here), but it’s important to remember they are both on different paths in life. Kate and William’s disagreements behind the scenes make them more relatable as a couple because life can’t always be a perfectly curated moment.

