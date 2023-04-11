This Member of the British Royal Family Is Reportedly Considering Writing a Potentially Bombshell Memoir About the Palace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has lit a flame under many of the members of the British Royal Family. Specifically, The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, who may be ready to release her own memoir about the royal family.

The Most Intriguing Lady author was asked in a recent interview with the website Royal Central if she sees herself writing another book on the royal family. And she replied, “Yes, I do. Watch this space.”

After this interview, a close source told the Daily Mail that Ferguson “constantly” has new offers to write a new memoir. They added she “will consider them seriously, though nothing has been decided.”

“It is very much an idea at this stage,” they said. “She would not want to do anything to embarrass the family.”

The Duchess of York has already written two memoirs: My Story, published in 1996, and then Finding Sarah in 2011.

Now, along with her two memoirs, Ferguson has been making a name for herself in the historical fiction world with her novels like Her Heart for a Compass and A Most Intriguing Lady, and has come out with over 40 children’s books. In a recent interview with SheKnows, Ferguson said “you’re never too old” to follow your dreams.

Along with Ferguson, it’s been heavily rumored that Prince Andrew is considering putting out a memoir of his own. And reports have come in that Harry has signed a multi-memoir deal, so Spare really is only the beginning.

