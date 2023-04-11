Hugh Jackman Gushed About Wife Deborra-Lee Furness With a Loved-Up Snapshot on Their 27th Wedding Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ marriage is one of Hollywood’s most enduring partnerships. They both speak so highly of each other, but the X-Men Origins: Wolverine star couldn’t help but gush about his wife on their 27th anniversary on April 11 — and it was downright adorable.

The 54-year-old star shared a romantic snapshot of them cuddled up together with the Manhattan nighttime skyline behind them. He wore a black turtleneck and Furness sported a white shearling coat as she sweetly rested her head on his shoulder. Jackman pulled her in close as his arm wrapped around her shoulder — their bond is so strong! Of course, he added a loving message in the caption, and we are just melting.

“I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.” And you know how deeply he means those words that he wrote because he’s often called his decision to marry Furness “one of the best things in my life.”

He explained to the Today Show in 2021 that his wife is his secret weapon in life — and for good reason. “Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I’ve ever met in my life,” he said. “Like, if you ever want to play who’s the happiest person in the room? Deb wins.” A happy wife equals a happy life — and Jackman is here to tell us about it.

