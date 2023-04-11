Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

This Shocking Decision Shows Exactly Where Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney’s Relationship Is Headed

Delilah Gray
Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch
Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch Monica Schipper/Getty Images.

One of the most shocking relationship news we read about in 2022 was the tumultuous chapter in Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney’s love story. The low-key couple seemed as happy as can be until the summer. But now, it seems they’ve turned over a new leaf, and the summer of 2022 seems to be a distant memory for the reignited lovebirds.

Back in the summer of 2022, the Everywhere singer accused her husband of cheating on her while he was out on tour and she taking care of their newborn. After that bombshell tweet, she was subsequently arrested for domestic violence after a physical fight with Carney, where she slapped him.

Branch confirmed the slapping incident on the Tamron Hall Show, per Rolling Stone, saying, “They are not allegations. Violence, I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband. Not the finest moment of my life.”

While the domestic violence charges were quickly dropped, Branch decided to go through filing for divorce days after the incident, demanding primary custody of the kids and child support. However, according to documents obtained by E! News the following month, they decided to seek a suspension of the divorce proceedings and see how the next six months would play out.

And now, eight months later, they’ve reportedly come to a decision. From reports by Radar Online, this new piece of information indicated that the pair had dismissed the proceedings entirely and are officially reconciled!

The Grammy award-winning singer has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 18, with ex-husband Teddy Landau and two children with husband Carney named Rhys James, 5, and Willie Jacquet, 1.

