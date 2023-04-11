Kate Middleton Is Being Criticized for This Ridiculously Antiquated Royal Style Rule

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year, a few royal fashion protocols went with her, but not everyone loves the change. King Charles III may not like it when Kate Middleton’s wardrobe steals the headlines, but he’s certainly not policing her nail polish color like other people are.

On Easter Sunday, the Princess of Wales went rogue by veering away from the royal-favored Essie “Ballet Slippers” nail polish and opted for a red polish instead (Essie’s “Forever Yummy” is perfect). It felt contemporary and modern — a totally appropriate style choice. Don’t tell that to some of the Twitter critics who think that royal family members should only wear light colors and that she “shamed the entire family.” (Where’s that energy for Prince Andrew?)

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

Another account reminded royal fans of Meghan Markle being “slaughtered” for also have a dark polish. They added, “Now here is Kate Middleton wearing red nail polish, will we be told of how bold and daring this is?” We are here to say that both women should be allowed to wear whatever color polish they want — light, dark, polka-dots — they should be free to express themselves through makeup.

Essie “Forever Yummy” $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Royal historian Marlene Koenig clarified the nail polish rule to Town & Country, “There are no books, no rules, about what color nail polish a royal can wear.” So, that likely means it was a Queen Elizabeth preference that she enforced with the other women in the family. With Elizabeth’s passing, Kate, Meghan, and any other family member can wear the nail polish they want — it’s not unprofessional, it doesn’t bring shame to the family — it’s just a choice.

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.