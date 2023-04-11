Lisa Marie Presley’s Rumored Ex Is Reportedly Working Hard to End Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough’s Alleged Feud 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems a shocking A-lister is reportedly trying to fully mend the alleged feud between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. This isn’t just any A-lister: this star was friends with Lisa Marie for decades, and was allegedly linked to both her and Priscilla. Any guesses?

Alright, we’ll tell you: it’s supposedly John Travolta!

Sources claimed to Radar Online that the Grease star has been working tirelessly to mend the relationship between Priscilla and Keough. “John has been a part of the family for going on 50 years, and he wants to be a peacemaker,” they said. “Lisa Marie’s death was tragic enough without having it tear the family apart!”

Lisa Marie and Travolta had a close bond. They originally met back when Lisa Marie was 11, and a fangirl of his at the time. During that same time, it was alleged that Priscilla and Travolta went on “three or four secret dates,” per TheThings. Lisa Marie and Travolta went on to be friends for decades, with rumors of them being an item coming later (and not to mention the Scientology rumors!) Travolta was also one of the first stars to lead the tribute for her after her death in Jan 2023.

For those who don’t know, along with being in charge of Elvis Presley’s estate, Lisa Marie had insurance policies totaling $35 million. The beneficiaries were reportedly the Daisy Jones & The Six star and her Keough’s sisters Harper and Finley.

The alleged feud comes from multiple reports that Priscilla filed paperwork challenging a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s will, which removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees.

However, Priscilla claimed that there is no feud, telling Jackie Howse for ETOnline.”That’s not the case at all. They weren’t true,” Howse said on behalf of Priscilla. “It was very brief, but she just said, ‘Don’t believe what’s been said.'”

