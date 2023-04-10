Paulina Porizkova Posted a Totally Nude Photo In Celebration of Her 58th Birthday

Paulina Porizkova is embracing 58 by rocking her birthday suit! On April 10, the No Filter author shared a showstopping snapshot of herself in honor of her 58th birthday on April 9. She posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “I begin my 58th year with nothing but sunshine and a smile. And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now.”

She added her iconic hashtags reading, “#thisis58 #nofilter #betweenjloandbettywhite #greypride.”

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling- it was SO worth it. (Total bonus points for anyone who can figure out the toy reference😉),” she said as she ended the post.

In the photo, we see the SheKnows April cover star looking absolutely sensational as she lays in bed, fully nude, while holding onto a blue stuffed animal that reminds fans of the Huckleberry Hound. Not only does she look like a glowing goddess, but she looks so confident as she flashes her stunning gray hair and pearly-white smile for the camera.

Now, if you noticed that hashtag “#betweenjloandbettywhite,” there’s a story behind it. In a 2020 interview with CBS This Morning per Closer Weekly, Porizkova talked about aging in the public eye, saying, “We have, like, a weird period between, you’re [Jennifer Lopez] looking fabulous and then Betty White. And there’s kind of like a dead zone between the two. So, I’m trying to fill that dead zone!”

Happy belated birthday, Paulina!

