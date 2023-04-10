Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Not Comfortable’ Participating in This Major Part of Donald Trump’s Life

Donald Trump is still in the 2024 presidential race despite his indictment last week and calls from Republican Party members to abandon his campaign. But the former president is finding it harder and harder to get his family members on board.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made their intentions clear from the beginning that they have quit political life for good — and it looks like someone else in the Trump family is joining them: Melania Trump. Don’t expect to see the former first lady by his side at public speeches or rallies because she’s done with her husband’s White House ambitions. “Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” an insider told People. “It is not comfortable for her.”

Melania Trump is calling the shots here. https://t.co/qazX3POMsM — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 10, 2023

Melania’s priorities have always revolved around her son, Barron, 17, and her privileged life out of the public eye. Her safe haven is behind the walls and gates of Mar-a-Lago where few people can bother her. “Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” they added. She’s been willing to make appearances with Donald Trump at club events, like the Easter brunch on Sunday, but don’t expect to see her at any legal hearings.

“At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight,” the source noted about Melania only doing what is “expected” of her. “Melania’s normally quiet and in-the-background manner has served her well in the series of scandals plaguing her husband,” they concluded. “I assume this will continue.” This may be one of the reasons his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump has emerged as a new face in the inner circle. Donald Trump needs all the support he can get because he is facing battles on many fronts, and several family members are already exhausted from the fight.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.