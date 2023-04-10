Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought This Particular Behavior From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Was ‘Quite Mad’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Robert Jobson’s new book, Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed, is revealing quite a few bombshells about the royal family and dispelling many of the myths pedaled by the U.K. press. However, there was one thing that Queen Elizabeth II was perplexed about when it came to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jobson noted that Harry and Prince William were butting heads long before the Duchess of Sussex came into the picture, but the Duke of Sussex was more brazen about his conflict with royal life once he became involved with her. While the Queen adored Meghan and even encouraged her to continue her acting career, it was Prince Harry’s head-over-heels-in-love approach to life that perplexed the monarch. She felt that his love for Meghan “clouded his judgment” because he became more devoted to his future wife than the palace, according to an excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail.

She struggled when the couple publicly criticized how they were treated by the royal family, calling it “quite mad” behind the scenes. She felt that Harry was “so consumed” by his dedication to Meghan that he lost his sense of royal duty along the way. It was a challenge for Queen Elizabeth to communicate with her favorite grandson because there was so much baggage around the royal rift. “Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father,” a source told the U.K. outlet.

Sadly, Jobson notes that the Queen was “devastated” by their decision to leave their senior roles because she understood the value in having Meghan a part of the palace. While the Duchess of Sussex didn’t feel welcomed into the royal family, other insiders point to the fact that she turned down a mentorship opportunity from Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The consistent differences of opinion in Jobson’s book only confirms that Harry and the rest of the monarchy were so far apart in finding common ground. And Queen Elizabeth, with her loyal sense of duty to the throne, found that hard to comprehend.

