The Money Issue

One Royal Author Doesn’t Think Meghan Markle Should Be Blamed for Family Feud Because Prince Harry Was the ‘Driving Force’

Kristyn Burtt
A new royal book, Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson, is making waves because it takes an unexpected side in the family feud. The author seems to be telling people to back off Meghan Markle a bit because she wasn’t the one who caused the rift to begin with. 

While aides behind the scenes were reportedly describing Prince Harry as “Meghan’s hostage,” Jobson set the record straight in an excerpt from his book, obtained by the Independent. “Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened,” he wrote. The author appears to be pointing the fingers at the palace staff for making things worse for the Duchess of Sussex as they would like everyone to believe she was wedging herself between her husband and his family. 

“There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known,” Jobson added. With any story, there are always two sides, and somewhere in-between is the truth. That’s exactly how the royal family friction should be viewed — both sides have made mistakes along the way. The real question is if they will ever be able to find middle ground after so much mud-slinging at each other through the press. 

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, no one wants to be the first to hold that olive branch and work things out. The damage has been done, and it sounds like Jobson is holding much of the blame on palace aides who let a Meghan Markle narrative get out of control.

