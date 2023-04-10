Fans Are Speculating That This Recent Emotional Taylor Swift Moment Could Have Everything To Do With Joe Alwyn

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Breaking up is hard to do, and it’s even harder to do when you are in the public eye. Just ask Taylor Swift, who seems to be nursing a broken heart in front of her fans in the wake of her split from Joe Alwyn after six years together.

The news of their breakup was the topic of the weekend, but it appears the former couple called it quits “a few weeks ago,” according to Cosmopolitan sources. However, Swifties might have received an Easter egg they weren’t even looking for from a March 20 performance of her song, “Champagne Problems,” posted on TikTok. The 33-year-old singer was very emotional while singing — which seemed out of the place at the time — but the timeline of the breakup aligns with this performance.

Her eyes sparkled as they welled up with tears while Swift sang the single that she wrote with her now ex-boyfriend for her Evermore album. She had to unpack her entire relationship through music and lyrics — and right in front of her loyal fans. They have her back every step of the way, though, and the incredibly sweet comments show just how much they love their fierce queen.

“Taylor Swift doesn’t get to go home and listen to Taylor Swift like we do and that makes me kinda sad,” wrote one TikTok account. Another added, “Its OK Taylor I get emotional during Champagne Problems too.” Of course, other Swifties know how crucial this moment probably was to the Swift-Alwyn breakup narrative, asking, “who else is rushing back to watch this rn?” They are enveloping her in a big hug, but if there’s one thing, we all know, the Alwyn split will likely lead to the creation of her next epic album — and will tell a story of their romantic beginnings and endings.

