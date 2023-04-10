Melania Trump Subtly Revealed How She’s Standing by Donald Trump Despite Absence During His Indictment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen in New York City last week while her husband, Donald Trump, was being arraigned in his hush money payment case. That doesn’t mean she’s not standing by her man; she’s just doing it her own way.

The former first lady stayed behind at Mar-a-Lago because she was still “angry” at her husband for the ongoing issues related to Stormy Daniels. But when it came time to demonstrating a united front at Easter, Melania was by Donald Trump’s side at a roped-off table in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom. The photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, show the couple enjoying a standing ovation as they entered the room, and then they isolated themselves by dining alone in the center of the room.

There might be a shift in power within the Trump family. https://t.co/UIZDv6T5X3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 7, 2023

The situation did not look tense as Melania leaned in to speak to the former president with only a large arrangement of tulips separating them. Donald Trump eventually got up and mingled with the crowd as he willingly snapped photos with them. This rare Trump couple sighting comes on the heels of the former president failing to mention Melania in his post-arraignment speech. He thanked everyone else in his family as Melania’s dad Viktor Kvaus looked on.

‘Melania and Me’ $15.09 on Amazon.com Buy now

Former White House aide and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believes her ex-friend is playing her hand strategically in the wake of his legal woes. “Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor,” Wolkoff told Page Six. “Of course, she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.” For now, Melania seems to be picking and choosing when and where she appears with her husband, who has a lot of explaining to do in his 34-count case in New York.

Before you go, click here to see the best presidential love stories in U.S. history.