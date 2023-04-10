Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Melania Trump Subtly Revealed How She’s Standing by Donald Trump Despite Absence During His Indictment

Kristyn Burtt
Melania Trump speaks at the 2017 Republican National Convention where her husband Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee for the Presidency. 18 Jul 2016 Plus Icon
Donald Trump, Melania Trump MEGA.
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
President Donald Trump hugs first lady Melania Trump after she introduced him during a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks with the traveling press as first lady Melania Trump waits near Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. They flew together on Marine One to Andrews Air Force Base but are traveling on different planes to campaign separately. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Cleveland Ohio, USA, 18th July, 2016 Future First Lady Melania Trump gets a hug and kiss from her husband Presidential candidate Donald Trump after she gave an address to the Republican National Nominating Convention from the podium in the Quicken Sports Arena Credit: Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX
Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen in New York City last week while her husband, Donald Trump, was being arraigned in his hush money payment case. That doesn’t mean she’s not standing by her man; she’s just doing it her own way.

The former first lady stayed behind at Mar-a-Lago because she was still “angry” at her husband for the ongoing issues related to Stormy Daniels. But when it came time to demonstrating a united front at Easter, Melania was by Donald Trump’s side at a roped-off table in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom. The photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, show the couple enjoying a standing ovation as they entered the room, and then they isolated themselves by dining alone in the center of the room. 

The situation did not look tense as Melania leaned in to speak to the former president with only a large arrangement of tulips separating them. Donald Trump eventually got up and mingled with the crowd as he willingly snapped photos with them. This rare Trump couple sighting comes on the heels of the former president failing to mention Melania in his post-arraignment speech. He thanked everyone else in his family as Melania’s dad Viktor Kvaus looked on. 

Former White House aide and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believes her ex-friend is playing her hand strategically in the wake of his legal woes. “Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor,” Wolkoff told Page Six. “Of course, she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.” For now, Melania seems to be picking and choosing when and where she appears with her husband, who has a lot of explaining to do in his 34-count case in New York.

