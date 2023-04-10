All Eyes Are on Anne Hathaway As She Rocks a Showstopping LBD for Bulgari

Prepare to have your Monday made when you see this jaw-dropping post from Anne Hathaway!

On April 5, the Devil Wears Prada star rocked a sensational ensemble for her new role as a Bulgari Ambassador, and the photos on Instagram have been sending fans into a frenzy. She posted a photo and video to her Instagram with the caption, “🧡 #BulgariHotelTokyo grand opening!! Here’s a peek inside @bulgarihotels’s latest magnificent jewel. Thank you to my @bulgari family for hosting me with such care, generosity and hospitality. #Bulgari #BulgariHotels 🧡.”

You can see the post HERE!

In the first photo, we see Hathaway dripping with confidence as she rocks a floral LBD from Givenchy that perfectly fits her curves and shows off her sunkissed skin. (And, of course, let’s not forget the sparkling jewels!)

Then in the video, we see close-up shots of her accessories, her glowing skin, and the details throughout her sensational look, along with a fierce catwalk down the room as the credits pull up.

Now, remember how we said that fans are going crazy for this? We weren’t exaggerating. If you take a peak at the comments, you’ll see fans commenting things like “the word mother never mothered harder,” “THE SERVE IS CONSEQUENTIAL,” and also simply, “Slay.”

While the Hustle star can rock any trend and look she chooses, she revealed she has a simple personal style, and it’s all about feeling good. She previously told Vogue, “I’m dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy!”

