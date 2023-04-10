This Supermodel Reveals She Stole Donald Trump’s Limo to Go on a Date With Another Political Figure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve heard some pretty wacky first date stories over the years, but supermodel Janice Dickinson’s may be the craziest. In a recent interview with Queerty, the former America’s Next Top Model judge confessed that not only did she go on a date with John F. Kennedy Jr, but she got to the date by stealing Donald Trump’s limousine!

“I once stole Trump’s limousine without knowing it was his limousine,” she said about the incident that took place in NYC in the 1980s. “It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor’easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere.”

She added, “I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available. And so I just said, ‘Come on just get in this limo. I’ll just drive it a few blocks.’ So my girlfriend got in the back. There was no one on the road. It was a real storm. So I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn’t want to miss that date, honey.”

(The No Lifeguard on Duty author also added that Kennedy was “divine,” and she did kiss him on that date!)

Now, it’s unclear if and when Trump ever found out about this until now, but we’re so glad this odd bit of history has finally made it to our ears, all these years later.

Dickinson has been linked to many stars throughout her life, like Sylvester Stallone, Mick Jagger, Rob Lowe, Jack Nicholson, and more, before settling down with her longtime partner Robert Gerner.

