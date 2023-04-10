Kate Middleton’s Mom Is Reportedly Using King Charles III’s Coronation to Promote Her Struggling Party Business

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, received an invitation to King Charles III’s coronation, but the couple is reportedly capitalizing on the gesture through their company, Party Pieces. They are making sure to sell coronation-themed products which is an insider wink to the fact that their brand is royal-adjacent.

Their website features plenty of Union Jack flag items, but the King Charles-specific items for the May 6 event is raising a few eyebrows. A banner that reads, “King Charles III God Save the King” is available, along with gold-foil cutouts with his profile and crown. It’s almost like a last hurrah for the company, which is reportedly seeking a buyer amid financial struggles.

King Charles doesn't want empty streets on his big day. https://t.co/MC7CABP58X — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 4, 2023

Party Pieces suffered losses over the pandemic and the downturn of the economy, and is in over $1.66 million of debt, according to the Daily Mail. “We operate in a very competitive market. We work hard to stay ahead of the trends and ensure we have original designs and ‘I wish I’d thought of that’ products,” Carole said about the company’s struggles. Now, they are looking for a buyer to take the brand off their hands as she and Michael look forward to retirement.

Coronation Paper Flag Bunting $7 Buy now

It’s being alleged that Kate’s mom hopes to take a larger role in her daughter and grandkids’ lives as the Princess of Wales steps into the public more on her journey to the throne. It’s unclear how close Carole is to finding a buyer, but perhaps King Charles’ coronation will draw more attention to her royally connected company.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.