Jennifer Tilly’s Radiant Springtime Selfies Show Her Rocking This Colorful Y2K Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Tilly’s newest post proves she can rework any trend and make it her own.

On April 5, the Chucky star shared a series of photos from her latest excursion to Florida (and the ever-so-stylish pics she took throughout) to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption, reading, “Pics from our trip to Florida to help celebrate Phil’s mom’s 90th birthday. 🎂🎊🎉”

In the first photo, we see Tilly rocking a seriously fabulous Y2K-inspired look of bold white sunnies and a purple bucket hat. (Can we talk about how radiant she looks in the Florida sun?!) We also get photos of her with her beloved friends and family, rocking a floral white sundress, a tennis-inspired LBD, and another colorful floral dress. We also see her looking so happy surrounded by those she loves (and showing off her seashell collection from the trip!)

While many know Tilly as a gothic Queen (as she is), but that doesn’t mean she can’t rock a gorgeous light look or two! Truly, Tilly is one of the true fashion chameleons in Hollywood, being able to rock anything from bold Barbiecore to springtime threads. And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen her rework a Y2K trend (remember the double denim ensemble?!)

Along with rocking some dramatic looks, she’s also a huge lover of enchanting fine jewels. In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she talked about her love for collecting fine jewelry, saying, “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses. I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

Before you go, click here to see our favorite LBD moments from our favorite stars:

