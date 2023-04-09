Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

These Members of the Trump Family Reportedly Feel Ivanka Trump ‘Betrayed’ Them With Her Recent Actions

Delilah Gray
Senior advisor to the President Ivanka Trump listens during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. - President Donald Trump, still seeking ways to reverse his election defeat, and President-elect Joe Biden converge on Georgia on Monday for dueling rallies on the eve of runoff votes that will decide control of the US Senate. Trump, a day after the release of a bombshell recording in which he pressures Georgia officials to overturn his November 3 election loss in the southern state, is to hold a rally in the northwest city of Dalton in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
Plus Icon
Ivanka Trump MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

Many reports said that Ivanka Trump allegedly believed distancing herself from her family would be advantageous to being back in the elite circles. However, in doing so, it seems that her father Donald Trump is holding a grudge against her, and he’s not the only one. It seems quite a few members of the Trump family are also holding grudges against Ivanka. Sources claim Ivanka officially has a strained relationship with her siblings Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

Per insiders from Radar Online, Ivanka’s brother Donald Jr and Eric believe she “betrayed” the family. “The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps. And she’s begun to have regrets. She didn’t sign up to be a pariah in her own family,” they said. “Donald was furious with Ivanka. Donnie and Eric considered her testimony a betrayal.”

The insider added, “They believe she and Jared have chosen sides — and it ain’t with them. It’s with all their glittery, gala-going friends who don’t happen to like Donald all that much.”

Donald has five children in total. He shared three with the late Ivana Trump named Donald Jr, 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39. He shares his daughter Tiffany, 29, with his ex-wife Marla Maples, and his youngest son Barron, 17, with his wife Melania Trump.

While many members of the Trump family have come to Doanld’s aid, Ivanka (and seemingly Melania) are ready to turn a new leaf without the controversy.

Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump by Vicky Ward

Lazy loaded image
Image: St. Martin’s Press St. Martin's Press.

The rise of the Kushners coincided with one of the most fraught times in American politics. But the first daughter of Donald Trump and her husband seemingly rose to power under the guise of nepotism and corruption. That’s exactly what Vicky Ward alleges in Kushner, Inc.: Greed, Ambition, Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. From their high-rank in Trump’s White House all the way back to their start in New Jersey and New York City, Ward covers it all, and levies allegations that paint a far more bleak picture of the White House than we initially thought. 

Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump $18.87 on Amazon.com

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:
Ivanka Trump

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad