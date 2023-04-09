Jennifer Garner Explained Why She Isn’t Interested in Press Coverage About Her Personal Life & It Totally Makes Sense

Jennifer Garner has a lot on her plate these days. The mom of three has some exciting new projects coming up, and she’s already had a busy 2023 with appearances on Party Down. So it’s no surprise that the 13 Going On 30 star doesn’t have time to catch any headlines about her personal life. In fact, Garner shared in a new interview she actually makes a concerted effort to avoid press coverage involving her or anyone in her family — and the reason why makes total sense.

While chatting with Stellar Magazine, Garner revealed she really doesn’t like to read headlines about herself or her ex Ben Affleck. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she told the outlet. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

For the last few years, Garner and Affleck have made co-parenting their three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — their top priority. The former couple, who were married from 2005-2018, have been seen out and about together with their kids, and honestly make their co-parenting relationship appear seamless, though we know it takes a lot of work and communication. More recently, their family dynamic has expanded, after Affleck reconnected with and later married Jennifer Lopez, who shares her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

When it comes to keeping her family life as private as possible and guarding her peace of mind, it makes so much sense why Garner is more focused on the ones she loves and the people in her immediate circle than what’s been written about them online. Honestly, Garner’s approach to her relationship with fame and how it impacts the people she loves sounds like a healthy boundary, one we’re not surprised she maintains as much as possible. Clearly, it’s working for her, and we’re just happy to see the actress and mom thriving and shutting out the noise.

