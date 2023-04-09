Kate Middleton May Have Broken Royal Protocol at the 2023 Easter Celebration in This Subtle Way

With a list as long as the British Royal family’s protocols, you’re bound to break a few rules now and again. Meghan Markle broke quite a few when she was officially part of the family, along with the late Princess Diana. However, a few members of the family rarely stray away from breaking protocol, especially when it’s something subtle. However, Kate Middleton may have broken a royal protocol that no one really saw coming, and that a lot of people probably missed!

For the 2023 Easter celebration, Kate arrived in a gorgeous cobalt blue rewear of a Catherine Walker coatdress, along with her go-to pumps, and matching accessories. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kate did something that she’s never done before for an official outing: wear colorful nail polish!

On Twitter, the beloved blog Kate Middleton Style blog posted from their Twitter a breakdown of each component of Kate’s look, including a close-up of Kate’s hands. They posted the photo with the caption partially reading, “First time we’ve seen her wear coloured nail varnish too, I think.”

And they’re right!

Kate normally goes for either a base coat or a light nail polish that matches her natural nail color. (In fact, we even found out the exact nail polish she adores so much, she wore it on her wedding day!) So this subtle fashion statement shows Kate really is in her edgy era, and isn’t afraid to break some rules with her fashion now.

Now here’s the million-dollar question: did she break royal protocol? Depends on who you ask. Related story Kate Middleton & Prince William Reportedly Used These ‘Soft & Snuggly’ Swaddle Blankets for Their 3 Kids

Royal etiquette expert William Hanson told The Sun that there are some unspoken rules when it comes to women’s manicures, claiming that “hot red and bright pink, for example, are not correct, especially for official occasions and particularly during mourning.” He added that permitted colors are “translucent or dusky pink.”

Now, Kate has worn darker pedicure colors in the past, and royal expert Omid Scobie claimed to BAZAAR.com, “There’s no actual protocol about dark nail polish “It’s simply about being appropriate—we’d never see this at a royal engagement.” (However, this Easter event definitely was a royal engagement!)

Either way, many are excited to see Kate try new things with her fashion!

