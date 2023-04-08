Justine Bateman Shouted Out How This Oscar-Nominated Actress Embraces Her Unique Facial Trait & We Love This Energy

Justine Bateman is here to lift up fellow actresses in the industry, and we’re seriously loving this energy for 2023. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Violet writer talked about the pressures woman face for aging in the public eye, saying how many feel the pressure to “fix their face.” Along with that, she talked about how she loves how younger actresses have been embracing their unique traits. For instance, how Oscar-nominated Spencer actress Kristen Stewart embraces her unique look.

“The bags under Kristen Stewart’s eyes… she’s young. This is just naturally on her face. It’s not an age thing or anything. I think that looks super cool,” she said. “People who have specific elements to them, I just find really cool. Somebody’s looking the same as everyone else, I just think is … truly erasure.”

She added, “If you’re trying to look like everybody else, you’re trying to look [like] one particular standard … I think people are trying to erase themselves. I think they’re trying to not stand out … If you’re an outlier, you’ll be picked off by predators. I think it’s a bit of that.”

Bateman has been recently talking about aging in the public eye, and breaking the ageism stigma one day at a time. Recently, she said to 60 Minutes Australia, Bateman called her wrinkles are “rad. “I googled my name Justine Bateman, and an autocomplete came up which said ‘looks old,’ and I was like, ‘What!’” she said. “I just don’t give a s**t. I think I look rad, I think my face represents who I am. I like it.”

Seriously, we’re obsessed with this pro-aging energy, and we love that she’s building up fellow actresses!