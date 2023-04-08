Tracee Ellis Ross Is a Total Mood in These Sun-Kissed & Stunning Snapshots From Her Tropical Getaway

When it comes to Instagram, Tracee Ellis Ross is truly unmatched. The Emmy-nominated actress is constantly serving some incredible looks, selfies, and snapshots from her life, and her recent post is no different. The Black-ish star shared a carousel post with a slew of snapshots featuring the star on her recent tropical getaway, and her whole vibe is truly unmatched.

In the photos, which you can check out below, Ross struck a series of poses while sporting a crop top and baggy jeans. Her hair was tossed up into a tight bun and she also rocked a pair of fabulous shades. As much as we love these posed and candid pics, the mirror selfie she features at the end has to be our favorite. In it, Ross looked so serene. She simply captioned the series of images “arrived,” adding a little palm tree emoji.

For what it’s worth, we weren’t the only ones fawning over Ross’ amazing collection of snapshots. All throughout her comments, fans and followers left her a slew of compliments. Some of our favs included, “You look so good,” “perfection,” and “Such a queen.” Yea, we agree with all of the above.

Ross’ game on the ‘Gram is really unparalleled. Between these gorgeous photos, some highlights from awards season, even a few bikini snapshots from time to time, we love seeing the actress totally feeling herself. Honestly, it’s inspiring us to embrace the most fabulous, authentic versions of ourselves and share it with the world. We truly cannot wait to see what she posts next!

