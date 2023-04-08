Kate Middleton Reportedly Said Doing This With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Was the ‘Hardest’ Thing She Had to Do

When it comes to the battle between Prince William and Kate Middleton with the Sussexes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it seems as though they take one step forward, and a million steps backward. It seems like this feud may never end, and with these new claims, it seems as though Kate is having an incredibly hard time just being around them.

Robert Jobson claimed in his upcoming new book titled Our King that Kate wasn’t looking forward to the 2022 walkabout with the Harry and Meghan. Jobson said, per the DailyMail, “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do.”

Jobson said that the four walking in solidarity was merely an “illusion,” and that Kate had “ill feeling” between the couples throughout the Sussexes’ time in the UK.

Throughout their multi-year feud, fans understand why the walkabout was so hard, especially considering that it was in honor of Queen Elizabeth II right after her passing on Sept 8, 2022. And we’re sure those feelings will pop up again if the four of them have to reunite for King Charles III’s coronation (but it’s looking more and more like they won’t see each other at all!)

