Kylie Jenner’s Reported Shocking New Beau Is an Oscar-Nominated Actor & Fans Are Going Wild

2023 has been the year of surprising celebrity couples. First, there was Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre, then Avril Lavigne and Tyga, but this newest rumored pairing is one that literally no one expected. Kylie Jenner recently split up with Travis Scott, and now it seems she has her eyes set on an Oscar-nominated actor who seems just as enamored. Any guesses? It’s supposedly Timothee Chalamet.

According to a tipster to DeuxMoi per DailyMail, the two were seen at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January, and are reportedly ready to go to Coachella together. The original tip read, “Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” (No, this wasn’t on our 2023 Bingo cards either!)

Now, safe to say, Twitter is losing it over this report about Jenner and the Little Women star. “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation,” one user wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote, “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information.”

Before this rumored relationship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, the Call Me By Your Name actor was in high-profile relationships with Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza Gonzalez. As for Jenner, she’s been linked to stars like Jaden Smith, Cody Simpson, Tyga, and of course, the father of her two children Scott.

We guess we’ll have to wait until Coachella to see if this surprising relationship blooms.

