New Photos of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Show Which Definitive Path Their Relationship Is Going In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like we haven’t really gotten a clear glimpse as to what’s happening to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly; that is, until now. It seems like every other week, we hear about their strained relationship, and how they’re dealing with it. So far, things have seemed bleak, but these new photos show that their relationship has done a total 180 and is now headed to reconciliation.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, the Jennifers Body star and Kelly were seen packing on the PDA on their Hawaii vacay. Not only were they seen giving each other looks of love, but they were seen holding hands and Fox lying on top of his back on the beach. It seems these two are happier than ever!

And a close source confirmed it, saying, “They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working. They feel more connected than ever.”

They added, “Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson is her soulmate. She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.”

Fox and Kelly met back in 2020 on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass set before getting together later in the year, around June 2020. In Jan 2022, MGK proposed to Fox, and they seemed happier than ever until early Feb 2023. Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post, along with unfollowing him and deleting posts of them together.

Since then, many updates have come in about their “hot and cold” relationship, and just as many photos as well. In the past, fans saw them leave couples counseling right after their Instagram spat, followed by recent pics of them looking a bit strained on a surprise couple’s trip to Hawaii. But these new pics show that this trip must’ve worked on recapturing their love!

Related story New Photos of Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Give Fans a Telling Update on Their Relationship Status

Before you go, click here to see Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship timeline.

