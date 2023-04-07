Reese Witherspoon & Tom Brady Have Finally Spoken Out on Those Dating Rumors

It was just a fever dream! The rumored budding relationship between Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady was too good to be true, but Instagram gossip account, DeuxMoi, sure had everyone buzzing that these two eligible A-listers were hooking up.

The tea got too hot for Witherspoon and Brady’s spokespeople to ignore, and they had to address the situation. E! News got the scoop from the 47-year-old Oscar winner that the rumors were “completely false” while Brady’s reps confirmed the same news to People while also giving the media outlet an exclusive: “The two have not even met.” So much for that exciting — and hot — new Hollywood couple.

It’s understandable that two good-looking celebrities might be linked, but it doesn’t seem like they even revolved in the same orbits. Brady divorced supermodel Gisele Bündchen last fall and Witherspoon recently filed for divorce from Jim Toth on March 30 (maybe dating isn’t a high priority just yet for her either). The former couple released a joint statement on social media, signaling the end of their 11-year marriage, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Brady may be more in a place to date since it’s almost been six months since he and Bündchen finalized their split. The former NFL star has been throwing out thirst-trap snapshots, which are always an indication that someone’s DMs are wide open. But it’s time to accept that it isn’t Witherspoon who is on his radar right now — it might just be another special someone.

