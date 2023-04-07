Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Joe Biden Reportedly Played a Surprising Role in Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Decision to Finally Send Their Coronation RSVP

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry and Vice President of the United States of America Joe Biden watch USA Vs Denmark in the wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games Orlando 2016
Prince Harry, Joe Biden Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Sunday June 13, 2021.
The Royals in 2019. File photo dated 03/06/19 of US President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, during a group photo ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. The PA news agency takes a took back at the royal family in 2019, as a busy year is expected with a new decade beginning. Issue date: Sunday December 29, 2019. Wartime anniversaries, milestone birthdays and the royal wedding are on the cards in 2020. See PA story ROYAL Year. Photo credit should read: Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire URN:49267406 (Press Association via AP Images)
Photo by: zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/5/19 World leaders including the heads of state of 16 countries involved in World War II joined dignitaries and military veterans in Portsmouth, England to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion in June of 1944. Attendees included Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Charles The Prince of Wales, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, USA President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of The Netherlands Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of The Czech Republic Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Slovakia DPM Richard Rasi and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. (Portsmouth, England, UK)
President Trump State Visit to UK. File photo dated 24/05/11 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pose with the then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace ahead of a State Banquet, as part of his state visit to the UK. Donald Trump???s state visit to the UK is only the third by a US president. Issue date: Monday June 3, 2019. The Queen has met 12 of the 13 American leaders who have been in office during her reign. But just George W Bush, Barack Obama and now Mr Trump have been treated to a grand state visit. Mr Bush???s stay in 2003, while Tony Blair was prime minister, was highly controversial. See PA story ROYAL Trump Visits. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire URN:43286468 (Press Association via AP Images)
The major question surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been looming large lately: Will they attend King Charles III’s coronation? With the big day less than a month away, the Sussexes are reportedly closer than ever to finally sending in their RSVP, thanks to President Joe Biden, if you believe this particular source.

The 46th president has sent his regrets to Charles, letting him know in a “friendly conversation” by phone that he will be unable to attend the coronation, according to The Times. His wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, will be a part of the official delegation instead. The reportedly chummy chat between the two men also led to an official invite for “a state visit to the UK,” which will be scheduled soon. That royal interaction is being suggested by a second source to have inspired Harry and Meghan to get their RSVP in as soon as possible.

“I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has,” they noted. Even though Joe Biden and Harry’s relationship goes far back, it’s unclear how the president’s RSVP would make the Duke of Sussex finalize his plans. Whatever the correlation, there do seem to be overtures from Harry and Meghan that they are making plans to support Charles on his historic day.

“There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace. There is a time crunch on this, of course,” a royal pal told Page Six. “It is such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.” The coronation planning committee, per The Times, “has been operating on the assumption” that they will both be there, but they are “less sure about Meghan” since it will be their son, Archie’s fourth birthday on May 6 and is obviously too young to attend the festivities for his grandfather. For now, though, Harry and Meghan are keeping everyone guessing about their coronation participation.

