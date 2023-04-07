Tiffany Trump’s Latest Move May Signal That She’s Replacing Ivanka Trump as Their Dad’s ‘First Daughter’

It’s no secret that Ivanka Trump has always been Donald Trump’s favorite child, but things might be changing in the wake of her exit from politics. Tiffany Trump, who has always been seen as an outsider in her own family, might be stepping into a new role.

Besides not joining her father’s 2024 presidential campaign, Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were notably absent from his post-indictment speech on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago. However, Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos stood right next to Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, marking a shift in power within the inner ranks. “If you look at Tiffany’s history, she has never really been involved in the political stuff,” a Trump insider shared with Page Six. “Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter.”

Donald and Melania Trump want reportedly to maintain the routine in their lives. https://t.co/zavgRSpuyB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 7, 2023

The Georgetown Law School graduate may be trying “to get closer to her father” in the wake of Ivanka’s departure. If she wants to have a major presence on the campaign trail, this could be a way of muscling her way in — a Trump family power move. It doesn’t look like there will be any sibling rivalry over stepping into this position, though. Ivanka is keeping her support off the radar with private visits with her dad at Mar-a-Lago, away from the camera lenses.

Tiffany is the daughter of Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, and was raised largely on the West Coast after her parents’ divorce. She wasn’t close to her half-siblings growing up, and she often looked cast to the side during his White House years. That may all change in the coming months with a presidential campaign, legal issues, and the role of First Daughter showing a vacancy.

