Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Tiffany Trump’s Latest Move May Signal That She’s Replacing Ivanka Trump as Their Dad’s ‘First Daughter’

Kristyn Burtt
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20: on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump Jeff Swensen/Getty Images.
Is Tiffany Trump Replacing Ivanka Trump on Campaign Trail?
These Trump Family Tell-All Books Are Impossible to Put Down 23 Images

It’s no secret that Ivanka Trump has always been Donald Trump’s favorite child, but things might be changing in the wake of her exit from politics. Tiffany Trump, who has always been seen as an outsider in her own family, might be stepping into a new role.

Besides not joining her father’s 2024 presidential campaign, Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were notably absent from his post-indictment speech on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago. However, Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos stood right next to Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, marking a shift in power within the inner ranks. “If you look at Tiffany’s history, she has never really been involved in the political stuff,” a Trump insider shared with Page Six. “Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter.”

The Georgetown Law School graduate may be trying “to get closer to her father” in the wake of Ivanka’s departure. If she wants to have a major presence on the campaign trail, this could be a way of muscling her way in — a Trump family power move. It doesn’t look like there will be any sibling rivalry over stepping into this position, though. Ivanka is keeping her support off the radar with private visits with her dad at Mar-a-Lago, away from the camera lenses.

Tiffany is the daughter of Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, and was raised largely on the West Coast after her parents’ divorce. She wasn’t close to her half-siblings growing up, and she often looked cast to the side during his White House years. That may all change in the coming months with a presidential campaign, legal issues, and the role of First Daughter showing a vacancy.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

Ivanka Trump

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad