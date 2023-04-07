Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Prince William Reportedly Believes That Prince Harry Is Being 'Difficult' by Not Announcing His Coronation Attendance

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry, Prince William Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
If there’s anything royal watchers have learned during the family feud between Prince William and Prince Harry is that they are two very different personalities. The Prince of Wales is bound by duty as heir to the throne while the Duke of Sussex is carving out a life independent of the palace. King Charles III’s coronation is also showing their polar opposition when it comes to the planning and details surrounding the big day.

William is reportedly “baffled” that his younger bother hasn’t confirmed his attendance yet, a royal pal told The Daily Beast. “William is baffled by Harry not publicly saying that he is coming to the coronation, especially because everyone thinks he will be there,” the insider shared. While Harry’s presence feels like a given, Meghan Markle isn’t a sure thing yet, especially since the coronation day falls on their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

However, William apparently feels that this issue should have been resolved a long time ago since they’ve had plenty of notice to make plans. “Relations have never been this bad and it feels like Harry is just stringing it out to try and be difficult, frankly,” the sourced noted. The Sussexes may have been holding out for an apology after Prince Harry lodged allegations against the royal family in his memoir, Spare, but it’s pretty apparent that the monarchy thinks they have done nothing wrong.

The Daily Mail noted the “headache” of “trying to finalize plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs,” so they would love to get a response from Harry and Meghan soon. Their royal source revealed, “Everything is still up in the air and there’s only a month to go. All people have been told is that ‘it should hopefully be resolved soon.’” The RSVP list will certainly work itself out, but it’s not looking like the family feud will have any type of resolution before or after the coronation.

Prince William, Prince Harry

