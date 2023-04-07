Prince William Reportedly Believes That Prince Harry Is Being ‘Difficult’ by Not Announcing His Coronation Attendance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s anything royal watchers have learned during the family feud between Prince William and Prince Harry is that they are two very different personalities. The Prince of Wales is bound by duty as heir to the throne while the Duke of Sussex is carving out a life independent of the palace. King Charles III’s coronation is also showing their polar opposition when it comes to the planning and details surrounding the big day.

William is reportedly “baffled” that his younger bother hasn’t confirmed his attendance yet, a royal pal told The Daily Beast. “William is baffled by Harry not publicly saying that he is coming to the coronation, especially because everyone thinks he will be there,” the insider shared. While Harry’s presence feels like a given, Meghan Markle isn’t a sure thing yet, especially since the coronation day falls on their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

King Charles' coronation will mean new powers for Queen Consort Camilla. https://t.co/bCnU8J0ljY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 5, 2023

However, William apparently feels that this issue should have been resolved a long time ago since they’ve had plenty of notice to make plans. “Relations have never been this bad and it feels like Harry is just stringing it out to try and be difficult, frankly,” the sourced noted. The Sussexes may have been holding out for an apology after Prince Harry lodged allegations against the royal family in his memoir, Spare, but it’s pretty apparent that the monarchy thinks they have done nothing wrong.

‘Spare’ $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Daily Mail noted the “headache” of “trying to finalize plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs,” so they would love to get a response from Harry and Meghan soon. Their royal source revealed, “Everything is still up in the air and there’s only a month to go. All people have been told is that ‘it should hopefully be resolved soon.’” The RSVP list will certainly work itself out, but it’s not looking like the family feud will have any type of resolution before or after the coronation.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.