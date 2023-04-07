Martha Stewart’s Fans Are Going Completely Wild Over Her Fierce New Hair Transformation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we have a flight cancellation, we head back home and go to bed. When Martha Stewart’s flight to Chicago is canceled due to bad weather, she heads to her celebrity hairstylist, John Barrett, for a stunning hair transformation.

Stewart shared the details of her interrupted travel day with her Instagram followers, noting that while she was “disappointed” to miss a speaking engagement, she “used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc.” It’s just like the 81-year-old lifestyle guru to be using her time efficiently. Her gorgeous blonde locks were shiny and bright while her longer cut had volume, layers, and a bit of sass. She raved about Barrett’s work calling it “refreshing and lovely!”

The Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things author felt so confident that she didn’t miss the opportunity to throw in one of her famous thirst-trap snapshots. She gave a seductive lift to her eyebrow and confidently glanced at herself in the mirror while taking her selfie. The pursed lips and the perfectly coiffed hair only added to the gorgeous photo — we are sure suitors are sliding into those DMs to get a date with the multitalented TV personality.

Stewart recently promised to Page Six that this was going to be her sexy summer and deliver more thirst-trap photos because her fans were demanding it. “You’ll see what’s coming,” she hinted. “Good stuff!” Well, she certainly didn’t disappoint anyone with her first batch of images and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for Stewart.

