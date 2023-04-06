Nobody Could Rock This Daring, Ultra-Bright Orange Gown Quite Like Heidi Klum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum is making a strong statement for the color orange in her latest stunning ensemble for America’s Got Talent. The 49-year-old supermodel is showing just how chic this citrus tone is — it’s the perfect shade for spring.

The body-con dress hugged her gorgeous curves with ruching from top to bottom of the tea-length dress — it was strapless, daring, and oh-so-perfect. Klum accessorized the outfit with a pair of orange strappy sandals, a statement necklace, and orange opera gloves. She looked confident and happy as she twirled down the red carpet and adorably kicked up her heel before she went into the theater.

We don’t know who designed her enchanting dress, but we found an incredible dupe that is marvelously priced at $29.99. GOBLES Women’s Ruched Cocktail Party dress is ideal for that springtime engagement party or a fun night out on the town. It’s a great piece to show off your shape, and if orange isn’t your jam, there are 15 colors in total to choose from.

GOBLES Women’s Ruched Cocktail Party Dress $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Klum has been talking quite a bit about fashion, especially since she’s almost 50 and feels like the fashion industry needs to keep up. “You shouldn’t put a time limit on anything, and I feel like we should be able to wear anything at any age,” she told SheKnows in 2022. And her Making the Cut co-host Tim Gunn agrees with that assessment, noting, “It’s a mistake to bring a very fine definition to that, [fashion] should be much more open” to people of all ages. It sounds like Klum is leading the way!

