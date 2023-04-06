This Reported Request Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Made Involving the Coronation Has Apparently Been Denied

King Charles III’s coronation is a month away and it’s starting to sound like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance as the royal family finalizes details with them. However, one rumor that’s been floating out there on the internet about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is apparently not true.

Charles has made it “very clear” that when the royal family appears on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation, it will only be those in a senior role. “There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment,” a palace insider shared with the Mirror. Somehow though, there was gossip that one of the Sussexes’ demands was “to be included on the balcony.” The Mirror confirmed that information was false, calling it “wide of the mark” as they never put in such a request.

King Charles' coronation will mean new powers for Queen Consort Camilla. https://t.co/bCnU8J0ljY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 5, 2023

The couple understands that King Charles only wants the “slimmed-down monarchy” represented at that moment and both Harry and Meghan respect his wishes. Their work is being seen in other ways after they exited their royal roles and for them, there is no competition — it’s King Charles III’s big day.

King Charles will stand alongside Queen Consort Camilla and be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, (although there are rumors that Louis may be uninvited due to his age). Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also be there as well as the retiring working royals, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

