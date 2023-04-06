James Corden Is Getting Called Out for Being ‘Difficult & Obnoxious’ by His Former Director

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

James Corden is swirling in controversy again just six months after being banned at a top New York City eatery for bad behavior. This time around, it’s from a director in the entertainment industry who had a miserable time working with The Late Late Show host.

Producer/director Craig Duncan worked with Corden on the British comedy panel show, A League of Their Own and he talked about his experience on his YouTube channel, Fludded. Calling the talk show host “the most difficult and obnoxious presenter” he’s ever worked with, Duncan dished the details of their time together — and it doesn’t sound pleasant.

Duncan was warned about Corden by his colleagues before he took the assignment and asked to “witness James at work and let us know if you think this is for you.” Once he got to set, Duncan realized that the stories were all true — Corden wasn’t that much fun to be around. Duncan recalled how the comedian criticized the writing for the segment, “‘That’s not funny, that’s not funny. It’s s**t, we have to rewrite that. We have to rewrite this.’ … I don’t know maybe he was having a bad day and the writing’s just not up to scratch, but I definitely thought, ‘Man somebody wrote that, not nice to do that.'”

Duncan noted that the Cats star was “a bit grumpy” as a personality and their last five minutes together really summed up the entire experience after the crew ran into a time crunch while shooting (thanks to Corden being 45 minutes late to set). Corden allegedly said, “What the f**k is going on here? It’s obvious what you do—you put a camera there, you put a camera there… It’s so obvious how you shoot it, you’re stupid.” Yikes! As for Duncan, he concluded, “I hope I never, ever work with you again.”

