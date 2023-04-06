Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Melania Trump Has Reportedly Been Using This ‘Weapon of Choice’ Amid Donald Trump’s Legal Woes

Kristyn Burtt
Everything Melania Trump Has Said About <em>Vogue</em> Over the Years 5 Images

Melania Trump isn’t loving the latest controversy surrounding her husband, Donald Trump, but she’s chosen a very specific strategy in dealing with all of the headlines: silence. No one is going to see the former first lady standing by her man as a part of a photo opportunity — she’s in self-preservation mode for a reason.

Former White House aide and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is spilling the details about how her former friend is likely reacting right now. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor,” Wolkoff shared to Page Six. “Of course, she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”

No one should start any divorce rumors because the author believes that the Trumps have a “transactional marriage.” Wolkoff added, “She knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened.” Melania allegedly copes by never letting “her feelings show or affect her.” She even predicts that things will go back to normal soon and Melania will be “at his side at the next social event at Mar-a-Lago.”

‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’ $8.13 on Amazon.com

The former first lady will likely keep herself out of the public eye because she might encounter the media and wants to avoid them at all costs. Wolkoff revealed that her former boss “believes she doesn’t have to answer or explain herself to anyone, so she’s not going to put herself in that position.” Melania’s silence might be more telling than any sit-down interview anyway.

