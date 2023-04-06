Donald Trump Subtly Shaded Melania Trump in His First Speech Following Arrest

Melania Trump didn’t join her husband, Donald Trump, in New York City when he was arraigned on 34 felony accounts in his hush money payment case on Tuesday. She stayed behind at Mar-a-Lago, and it seems that the former president might be a bit upset that the former first lady wasn’t by his side.

During his speech, just hours after his arrest, Donald Trump denied the charges and thanked his five children for their support. He made sure to praise, Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, Eric, 39, Tiffany, 29, and Barron, 17, for being there for him. “I built a great business with my family, built a fantastic business,” the former president said. “I have a son here who’s done a great job and I have another son here who’s done a great job and Tiffany and Ivanka. Barron will be great someday. He’s tall. He is tall and he’s smart.”

Ivanka Trump is privately supporting her father, Donald Trump, during his arraignment. https://t.co/XgETO1DJ69 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 5, 2023

Donald Trump even got a bit emotional, which was surprising since he rarely shows his softer side in public. “I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much,” he shared. “They’ve gone through hell.” There was not a single mention of Melania — she was lumped into the “great family” group. However, we can’t blame her for not wanting to stand next to him throughout this process — many of the counts stem from affairs he had while married to Melania.

It’s no surprise that Trump insiders are revealing to People that Donald Trump’s third wife “remains angry” at the situation. Melanie prefers to “ignore [the legal issues] and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.” So it’s likely that Donald Trump and Melania aren’t quite seeing eye to eye right now — he’s on him own in fighting the charges.

