The Money Issue

Donald Trump Subtly Shaded Melania Trump in His First Speech Following Arrest

Kristyn Burtt
: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. Plus Icon
Donald Trump, Melania Trump Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump at Zang Toi 1999 Fall Collection, February 18, 1999
The Trump family: Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr at the press conference to announce the launch of the SOHO Hotel Condominium New York, September 19, 2007. Photo by: Diane Cohen/Everett Collection (PECA001 HC122)
Vice President George H.W. Bush, businessman Donald Trump arrive for a campaign fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel on April 12, 1998.
See Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, & More of the Trump Family in This Photo Album 21 Images

Melania Trump didn’t join her husband, Donald Trump, in New York City when he was arraigned on 34 felony accounts in his hush money payment case on Tuesday. She stayed behind at Mar-a-Lago, and it seems that the former president might be a bit upset that the former first lady wasn’t by his side.

During his speech, just hours after his arrest, Donald Trump denied the charges and thanked his five children for their support. He made sure to praise, Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, Eric, 39, Tiffany, 29, and Barron, 17, for being there for him. “I built a great business with my family, built a fantastic business,” the former president said. “I have a son here who’s done a great job and I have another son here who’s done a great job and Tiffany and Ivanka. Barron will be great someday. He’s tall. He is tall and he’s smart.”

Donald Trump even got a bit emotional, which was surprising since he rarely shows his softer side in public. “I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much,” he shared. “They’ve gone through hell.” There was not a single mention of Melania — she was lumped into the “great family” group. However, we can’t blame her for not wanting to stand next to him throughout this process — many of the counts stem from affairs he had while married to Melania.

It’s no surprise that Trump insiders are revealing to People that Donald Trump’s third wife “remains angry” at the situation. Melanie prefers to “ignore [the legal issues] and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.” So it’s likely that Donald Trump and Melania aren’t quite seeing eye to eye right now — he’s on him own in fighting the charges.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

