Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock In New Teaser for Her Upcoming Emotional Song ‘mine’

After going through a messy divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is ready to tell her truth to the world. The singer’s upcoming album Chemistry, in which Clarkson promised to talk about “the good, the bad and the ugly” of her past few years, is almost upon us.

Most recently, the singer shared a snippet of her singing one of the songs in the album, “mine,” on Instagram. In the video, Clarkson sings the lyrics, “Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used like you did mine.” Talk about a telling lyric!

“‘mine’ out 4/14 pre-save now,” she wrote in the caption beside the emojis of a wine glass, a broken heart and the sun.

In the comments, fans of the American Idol winner can’t hide their excitement for her new release. “Yes!!!! The divorce record all of us have been waiting for,” commented one user. “This is going to be so worth the wait,” wrote another.

Back in March, Clarkson announced her new album on social media. “Alright y’all, so it is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for, well, close to three years now,” she said. “And I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry.”

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing because I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad’ (music),” she continued. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.” Related story Paulina Porizkova Gets Searingly Honest About Aging, Divorce & Life-Changing Money Lessons

Knowing how powerful her lyrics and vocals will be, we can’t wait to get emotional and sing along to this album at the top of our lungs. We’re counting the days!

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

