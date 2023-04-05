Cindy Crawford Prefers a ‘More Traditional’ Role in Her Marriage to Rande Gerber & We Love Her Reason Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cindy Crawford has been happily married to her husband Rande Gerber for 25 years because they’ve come to understand their home dynamics very well. While people may opt for a split of household duties depending on days or who has the time, the 57-year-old supermodel revealed to People that they keep a “more traditional” household.

While that may come as a surprise to some fans who know Crawford for her high-powered modeling career, she says their division of labor comes down to their strengths in keeping their household together. “I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say if something around the house needs repair — he’ll repair it if he knows how,” she explained. “You know, if the air conditioning’s not working, he deals with that, or if there’s a patch of grass that needs replacing. So I would say we’re pretty good at divvying up the responsibilities of life.”

That seems like a very fair way for everyone to shoulder some responsibility, especially when both of them are constantly on the go. That’s why Crawford jokes that “punctuality” is one of her strong suits compared to Gerber. “And I’m definitely more in charge of making sure there are groceries in the house and menu planning, the schedule, making appointments, and that kind of stuff,” she added. The Meaningful Beauty founder is totally OK with following the “more traditional roles” that were popular decades ago. It’s one of the ways the dynamic duo keep their marriage flowing smoothly after over two decades together.

Crawford shared dreamy destination wedding snapshots from their beach ceremony in 2022. Her timeless dress and his causal linen ensemble proved that they were way ahead of the style game when they swapped vows in 1998. And she had very modern thoughts about the ceremony, telling Brides magazine, “I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Rande loves waking up to every morning. Rather than have my dad walk me down the aisle and give me away, Rande and I chose to walk each other down the stairs that led to the beach and the ceremony.” It sounds like the day was very contemporary, but their marriage has touched on the traditional model, making it a perfectly blended union.

