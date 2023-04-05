Emma Heming Willis Shared a Surprisingly Honest Take on Bruce Willis’ Relationship With Demi Moore

All throughout Bruce Willis‘ devastating diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, his wife Emma Heming Willis has shown him and their family unwavering love and support. Most recently, the mom of two continued to spread the love she has for her husband (and his ex-wife Demi Moore) on her Instagram Story.

On April 4, Emma reposted a fan’s birthday tribute to the Die Hard star that included an old black-and-white picture of Moore and Bruce. “Yeah. Me too,” Emma wrote underneath the picture. “I liked them together as well.”

As a reminder, Moore and Bruce were married from 1987 to 1998 and share three daughters together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Bruce and Emma met many years later and got married in 2009. The two share two daughters together, 11-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn. Throughout the years, the Moore-Willis clan has proved they’re not only ultra-mature but they’re also absolutely blended family goals.

Demi Moore had the sweetest words for her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, on his birthday. 🎂 https://t.co/T8BOGHly17 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 21, 2023

On Bruce’s birthday last month, for example, the whole family joined to sing “Happy Birthday” to the actor.

In the video, posted by Moore on Instagram, Bruce is seen joining his family in singing the festive tune. At one point, he continued a note showing off his singing chops and said “Just like that.” He then blew out his birthday candles in one fell swoop and then joined his family in the chorus of “Hip-hip, hooray!”

“Happy birthday, BW!” Moore wrote in the caption. “So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.” Such a united and supportive family! Related story Paris Jackson Perfectly Found Her Light in These Mesmerizing New Selfies

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

