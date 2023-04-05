Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Create ‘Perfectly Timed Drama’ Around Her Important Milestones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While King Charles III seems eager to have Prince Harry in attendance at his May 6 coronation, there is one royal family member who is reportedly tepid about seeing the duo again. Kate Middleton is apparently concerned that there is more drama headed the palace’s way, stemming from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post-royal lives.

It seems that every time the Princess of Wales has a major event, she feels like the Sussexes “ruin” the moment, according to Heat Magazine sources (via the Mirror). With the coronation, her 12th wedding anniversary to Prince William on April 29, plus Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s birthdays ahead, she is said to be “wary and anxious” that they will drop news during that time.

“Over and over again, Kate’s had to contend with this ‘look at me’ behavior from Meghan and Harry, and she really doesn’t want them ruining the next few weeks,” the palace insider said. “Their stunts always seem to happen at the worst possible times – on or around important days or milestones.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their royal exit the night before Kate’s 38th birthday in 2020, and the Harry & Meghan trailer dropped while she and William were in Boston with a second promo debuting during her Together At Christmas event. And to make matters worse, Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released the day after her birthday this year.

While Netflix controlled the release of thee trailers and Penguin Random House was in charge of publishing the book, it’s understandable for Kate to feel a bit traumatized — but she really shouldn’t blame it on her brother-in-law and sister-in-law. The Princess of Wales should understand that there are a lot of hands working the public relations system (just like at that palace), but she apparently has reached the point where she feels like there “are just too many instances of perfectly timed drama for it to be a coincidence.”

