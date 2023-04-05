Malia Obama Is Getting a Major Hollywood Opportunity From This A-List Star

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hot off her successful stint as a staff writer on Amazon Prime’s hit show, Swarm, Malia Obama, 24, is finding major success in Hollywood. The oldest daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama is getting a boost in her career, thanks to Donald Glover.

The Atlanta star formed a new production company, Gilga, and he’s going to be producing her first short film. Malia will have the opportunity to make her directorial debut under Glover’s guidance — and he made sure to offer the rising star some wise advice. “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once,” he told GQ about his conversation with her, “You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”

That’s a lot of pressure, but the ultra-private Malia seems to have weathered her years in the White House quite well. Glover isn’t shying away from the “nepo baby” conversation, and he wants her to succeed because he believes in her talent. “Understanding somebody like Malia’s cachet means something. But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted—even if it was a slow process,” he explained. “It’s more about diversity of thought than just, like, diversity for optics. You know what I mean?”

Glover has been raving about Malia for quite some time now. He called her “an amazingly talented person” to Vanity Fair last year and predicted that “gonna have really good things coming soon.” It looks like that time is now because Malia is a hot commodity in Hollywood.

