Reese Witherspoon Calls Her Latest Book Club Pick a ’Hilarious, Sweet, Smart Read’ & It’s Available Right Now on Amazon

As the temperature begins to rise and flowers begin to bloom, there’s one activity we can’t wait to do during this time of year: read a good book out on the porch or patio while enjoying the spring breeze. So as we prepare our floral dresses and picnic baskets for just that, Reese Witherspoon is helping us out with her April book club pick.

The Your Place of Mine star announced her highly anticipated selection, Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld, on Instagram on April 4.

“Our April 2023 #ReesesBookClub Pick is Romantic Comedy by #CurtisSittenfeld and it is such a hilarious, sweet, smart read that I think you’re going to love!!” Witherspoon wrote in the caption alongside a sweet picture of her and Sittenfeld. “Read along with us and discuss it all month long @ReesesBookClub—and just wait until you get to Part 2!!”

According to the book’s official synopsis, the novel follows Sally Milz, a sketch writer for a Saturday Night Live-inspired show called The Night Owls. After going through her share of heartbreak, Sally starts to get a little too cynical with love and even writes a sketch poking fun at “talented but average-looking” men who end up with “incredibly beautiful and accomplished women.” (Think of Pete Davidson‘s much-discussed dating life.)

In comes Noah Brewster, a pop music sensation who has a reputation for only dating gorgeous models. “Dazzled by his charms, Sally hits it off with Noah instantly, and as they collaborate on one sketch after another, she begins to wonder if there might actually be sparks flying,” the description teases. “But this isn’t a romantic comedy—it’s real life. And in real life, someone like him would never date someone like her . . . right?”

Talking to Variety, Sittenfeld opened up about the inspiration behind the book. “I’m not sure this novel would exist if Pete Davidson didn’t exist,” the author said. “But even so, I would not say that there’s a Pete Davidson in the book.”

So if you’re a fan of SNL, Davidson, or just a feel-good read for the spring, it looks like Romantic Comedy should be your next read! The book is currently sold on Amazon for $30.

