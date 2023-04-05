King Charles III’s Coronation Invitations Drop a Major Hint About Queen Consort Camilla’s Power

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you were wondering what Queen Consort Camilla’s official title was going to be after King Charles III’s coronation in May, look no further than his official invitations which were released this week. The anointing of Queen Camilla is already in progress.

The “queen question” has been somewhat of a sensitive topic for the royal family, especially since it was a role originally destined for the late Princess Diana. Even if she had lived, that role was never going to be hers since one of the factors in her divorce from Charles was his affair with Camilla. Oh, what a tangled web the palace weaves.

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II shared her “sincere wish” that the then-Duchess of Cornwall ascend to Queen Consort Camilla after the coronation. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” Queen Elizabeth said in her 2022 Accession Day message.

‘Battle of Brothers’ $16.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Would she be Queen or Queen Consort after the event? Well, The Guardian has declared that those Andrew Jamieson-designed invitations are “the last word on the subject.” Queen Camilla it is! This move also seals her power on throne even though her rocky public perception still persists. While Charles does his best to usher in “a new era of equality,” U.K. citizens will have to find a way to embrace the woman who Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey dubbed, “the root of all that unhappiness at the ’80s and ’90s.”

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.